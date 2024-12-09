6 dead after explosion
Royal couple visit the scene of the disaster in The Hague
Six people were killed in an explosion in an apartment building in The Hague at the weekend. The recovery work is likely to continue for days. Investigators have indications of a criminal background. Meanwhile, the royal couple visited the scene of the accident.
King Willem-Alexander said he was shocked by the extent of the devastation in the residential area. "My knees are shaking," he admitted to reporters. He and his wife Máxima expressed their condolences to the victims and their families.
On Monday night, rescue workers recovered a sixth victim from the rubble. The police have not yet released any information about the identity. It is unclear whether any other people are still missing.
Early on Saturday morning, there were two explosions at the three-storey apartment building. Four people were taken to hospital with injuries.
Four fatalities identified
According to the police, the fatalities are two men aged 45 and 31, a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.
Criminal background suspected
According to the public prosecutor's office, there are indications of a criminal background. However, other causes have not been ruled out.
They are still looking for the driver of a car that drove away at high speed shortly after the explosion.
