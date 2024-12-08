Switch off with Dubai chocolate

The price of this sweet seems to play only a minor role, although it is completely exaggerated. As someone who no longer belongs to the younger generation, it's hard to know whether to be happy about such apparently distracting scurrilities or whether to shake your head and console yourself with the fact that in a month's time, no one will be talking about this chocolate because it will be replaced by the next hype. And people will probably queue patiently again - as they did on Saturday in front of an Innsbruck department store - to get a piece of it, to take part, to escape everyday life for just a moment.