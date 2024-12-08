"Krone" commentary
Switch off with Dubai chocolate
The world is going crazy and is constantly adding new acts. The latest proof: the hype surrounding "Dubai" chocolate. A commentary by Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone".
Hype stands for euphoric enthusiasm, huge hype, big fuss, exaggerated propaganda - that really applies here. But hype also stands for "deception staged for the sake of publicity".
The latter also seems to be the case with this sweet. The recipe has already been copied countless times by copycats. And: pistachio chocolate is not really new. So while the world (including the one on our doorstep) is burdened with wars, economic downturns, inflation, mass redundancies, incompetent politics, etc., many people focus on running after this chocolate, getting hold of it somehow, somewhere, and then forgetting everything for a (taste) moment, just enjoying it.
The price of this sweet seems to play only a minor role, although it is completely exaggerated. As someone who no longer belongs to the younger generation, it's hard to know whether to be happy about such apparently distracting scurrilities or whether to shake your head and console yourself with the fact that in a month's time, no one will be talking about this chocolate because it will be replaced by the next hype. And people will probably queue patiently again - as they did on Saturday in front of an Innsbruck department store - to get a piece of it, to take part, to escape everyday life for just a moment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.