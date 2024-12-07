Syria: Assad’s days may soon be numbered

In view of the rapid progress of the rebel offensive in recent days, there is growing international concern that chemical weapons could fall into the hands of terrorists.

The leading rebel group in the offensive against the Syrian government has now announced that it will rule out the use of chemical weapons. The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said in a statement that it wanted to assure the international community that it would deal responsibly with the Syrian government's chemical weapons arsenal. However, it is unclear whether the Islamists' assurances can be trusted.