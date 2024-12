“The money is gone, I’m done with it”

The traffic jam on the street in front of the Kika parking lot gives an idea of what many people are up to: Seize the opportunity before the furniture store breathes its last - 30 percent off everything. "I still needed a few little things," explains an elderly lady, looking at her shopping bag, "but I probably won't be able to get the furniture." She ordered a bed, for which she paid a deposit of 1,500 euros. "They're probably gone," she smiles painfully.