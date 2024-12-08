New home for “Handicats” takes shape

"I was given a clear assurance in advance that it would work, otherwise I wouldn't have bought the house," she says optimistically. If everything goes smoothly, the cats will be able to move into their new home in the summer - with an outdoor area more than twice as big as before. However, this will be a major feat, especially financially: "The costs for materials and companies are enormous," says Bernadowitsch and hopes for further donations - which will be used exclusively for the conversion and extension for the benefit of the cats and for their ongoing care.