Natural spectacle
Rare rainbow cloud filmed over Indonesia
On the island of Tidore, one of the Moluccas Islands in Indonesia, residents recently captured a fascinating natural phenomenon: a rainbow cloud, also known as an iridescent cloud.
These spectacular clouds are characterized by a variety of colors that appear in a dazzling spectrum. They are relatively rare and are often mistaken for rainbows, although they have a different origin.
The inhabitants of the island filmed the extraordinary event.
The iridescent colors in the clouds are created by the diffraction of light by fine water droplets. When the sunlight hits the clouds, it is refracted and reflected by the tiny water droplets. This breaks the light down into its various colors, similar to a rainbow, but on a much smaller scale and often with more subtle hues. This phenomenon usually occurs when the clouds have a special structure and a suitable size of droplets to scatter the light in such a way.
Amazing range of colors
The variety of colors seen in iridescent clouds is determined by the size of the water droplets. Smaller droplets produce bluish and greenish tones, while larger droplets can dominate the reds. These different droplet sizes make for the amazing range of colors that manifest in the clouds.
Combined with the right weather conditions and the right time of day, such clouds can provide an impressive and rare spectacle that delights not only the residents of Tidore, but also observers worldwide...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
