Hanke urges Wiener Linien to be “careful” with its budget

Following the uncompromising report by the City Court of Audit on Wiener Linien, Public Transport City Councillor Peter Hanke shows understanding for the challenges facing the company, especially in terms of staff shortages, but also puts the rod in the management's window: the 1.2 billion euros with which City Hall co-financed the company in 2023 alone must be "used carefully", warns Hanke: "Of course, the city's funds are not unlimited."