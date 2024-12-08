Job loss currently affects more women than men

Not good times for industry: the domestic labor market in this sector is thinning out noticeably. In November alone, the number of unemployed people in production increased by 11.9 percent compared to the previous year. And as there are currently few signs of an economic turnaround, a further rise in unemployment in Lower Austria is to be expected in the coming year. At least the increase in the construction sector (+ 4.2%) has leveled off, which has now been overtaken not only by industry, but also by trade (+ 8.8%) and gastronomy (+ 7.7%) in terms of job losses.