Trust index in Lower Austria
Hammer: This politician outperforms Mikl-Leitner
Who would have thought it: Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) is only in second place in the current trust index for Lower Austria. But the representatives of her alliance partner, the FPÖ, are also treading water. Surprisingly, the highest score was achieved by a red politician ...
Mikl-Leitner achieved a trust score of plus 11 points, far worse than her historic best score of plus 31 in 2005, but far better than during her time in the federal government (with a balance of between minus 5 and minus 20).
Her current result puts her in second place in the APA-OGM ranking behind Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig. The SPÖ state councillor for health, social affairs, youth and children has a balance of plus 12.
SPÖ state councillor with top ratings even without the coronavirus "push"
Last year, the popular state councillor was already ahead of the 60-year-old governor in a survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD). At the time, experts also attributed her good rating to her successful crisis management during the coronavirus pandemic. Now the pandemic is over - but the ratings have remained stable!
The other ÖVP provincial councillors Stephan Pernkopf (balance of +7), Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister (+4) and Ludwig Schleritzko (+1) as well as Karl Wilfing (+4), President of the provincial parliament, follow in the places of increased trust.
Poor ratings for blue and red state leader
The FPÖ's government partners are at a confidence deficit: Reinhard Teufel (-4), Christoph Luisser (-5), state leader Udo Landbauer (-13) and, bringing up the rear, Susanne Rosenkranz with a minus of 22 points on balance. The heads of the SPÖ, Greens and NEOS, Sven Hergovich (-6), Indra Collini (-11) and Helga Krismer (-19), also have negative confidence ratings.
The SPÖ mayor of St. Pölten, Matthias Stadler, achieved a good trust rating with a trust balance of plus nine points. His Wiener Neustadt counterpart Klaus Schneeberger, on the other hand, is down six points.
The survey (823 representatively selected Lower Austrians eligible to vote between 2 and 4 December) was conducted on the occasion of the municipal council elections scheduled for 26 January 2025. For the index, the balance of "have confidence" and "have no confidence" was calculated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
