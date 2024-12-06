129:92! Thunder crush Raptors without Pöltl

Triple-double from Doncic and Jokic

The Raptors will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in their fourth home game in a row. The Texans won 137-101 at the NBA-closing Washington Wizards on Thursday and celebrated their sixth win in a row. Kyrie Irvin scored 25 points. Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double with 21 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. The Slovenian scored in triple figures for the 78th time in the NBA and is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for seventh place in this statistic. Washington suffered its 16th defeat in a row.