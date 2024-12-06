Vorteilswelt
Toronto without a chance

129:92! Thunder crush Raptors without Pöltl

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 07:22

The Toronto Raptors slipped to their heaviest defeat of the season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday (local time). The Canadians lost 92-129 to the Oklahoma City Thunder without Jakob Pöltl, who was ill. 

0 Kommentare

Playing without Pöltl is not a good omen for Toronto. The Raptors won just four of 32 games when the homegrown NBA pioneer was injured last season. In the current season, the 29-year-old Viennese is averaging 16 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City let it rip at Lake Ontario and were already 34:17 ahead after the first quarter. The home side never had a chance to mount a comeback. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the visitors with 30 points, although he was only successful once on ten shots from distance. RJ Barrett and Jonathan Mogbo each scored 17 points for Toronto.

Triple-double from Doncic and Jokic
The Raptors will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in their fourth home game in a row. The Texans won 137-101 at the NBA-closing Washington Wizards on Thursday and celebrated their sixth win in a row. Kyrie Irvin scored 25 points. Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double with 21 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. The Slovenian scored in triple figures for the 78th time in the NBA and is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for seventh place in this statistic. Washington suffered its 16th defeat in a row.

The league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their 20th win in 23 games this season with a 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Donovan Mitchell contributed 28 points. For Nikola Jokic, 27 points, 20 rebounds and eleven assists meant his 139th triple-double. The Nuggets center thus left Magic Johnson behind him and is now sole third in the standings.

The Golden State Warriors ended a run of five defeats with a 99-93 win over the Houston Rockets. In the absence of the injured Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (calf), Jonathan Kuminga was the Californians' best scorer with 33 points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

