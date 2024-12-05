Vorteilswelt
In the HLA Champions League

No losing for the handball heroes

05.12.2024 14:38

The Red Devils from Hard want to settle a score in Vöslau and forget the draw from the opening game of the season. Bregenz, on the other hand, can keep up with the league leaders at home against Graz.

The first round of the HLA Champions League is over and the clubs have had a week to catch their breath. Today, however, the Ländle clubs from Bregenz and Hard start the second half of the season - and losing is forbidden.

The Red Devils, currently in third place in the table, are guests at Vöslau (19). In the opening game of the season, they conceded a point at home to the Lower Austrians (28:28) - a result that the team from Hard will not want to let sit. "We still have a score to settle and want to bring the two points back to Lake Constance with a focused and disciplined performance," says Hard right back Matthias Hild, "after the derby win against Bregenz, we want to take the positive energy we gained from that into the start of the second half of the season."

Hard coach Hannes Jon Jonsson warns against opponents Vöslau. (Bild: GEPA)
Hard coach Hannes Jon Jonsson warns against opponents Vöslau.
His coach Hannes Jon Jonsson is also aware of the importance of the game. "We have a tough time ahead of us, with four games in 16 days against four good opponents," explained the Icelandic head coach, "but now step by step - we want to start the tough final phase before the winter break in a good mood against Vöslau."

Marko Tanaskovic wants to celebrate the fifth home win of the season with his team from Bregenz. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Marko Tanaskovic wants to celebrate the fifth home win of the season with his team from Bregenz.
Bregenz at home
Bregenz Handball has won four out of five home games so far this season, and Marko Tanaskovic's team wants to capitalize on its strength in front of its own fans again today (19) against HSG Graz. The team from the provincial capital won the first leg against the Styrians 35:31 in their hall, so the signs are good for the fifth-placed team in the league against the tenth-placed team.

The home side's motivation is also high, as important points are at stake for their starting position in the play-offs. They also want to make up for the derby defeat at the end of the first half of the season. "We've already beaten them this year and will give our all again to make sure we keep the two points," promised captain Ralf Patrick Häusle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

