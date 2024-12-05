No losing for the handball heroes

The Red Devils, currently in third place in the table, are guests at Vöslau (19). In the opening game of the season, they conceded a point at home to the Lower Austrians (28:28) - a result that the team from Hard will not want to let sit. "We still have a score to settle and want to bring the two points back to Lake Constance with a focused and disciplined performance," says Hard right back Matthias Hild, "after the derby win against Bregenz, we want to take the positive energy we gained from that into the start of the second half of the season."