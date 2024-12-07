Day-night rhythm
How our hormones influence sleep
The sleep-wake rhythm is a complex interplay of various messenger substances. What role light and darkness play in the production of hormones and what the consequences are if this system gets out of balance.
Good sleep is much more than just rest. It is the result of a fine balance between different hormones. In this sophisticated mechanism, various messenger substances determine whether we sleep well or badly. On the other hand, a lack of sleep can upset the hormonal balance and cause health problems such as metabolic disorders, a weakened immune system or mental illness.
Melatonin lets us sleep well
One of the best-known sleep hormones is melatonin. This is produced in the pineal gland in the brain. As soon as it gets dark, it signals to the body that it is time to go to sleep.
Sleep disorders are often linked to a lack of melatonin. The causes are often shift work or watching television or using a PC, cell phone or tablet in the evening. This is because light inhibits the release of the important sleep hormone.
Serotonin is more than just a "happiness booster"
Serotonin, known as the happiness hormone, promotes relaxation and serenity and is also very important for our sleep. It serves as a starting material for the production of melatonin.
Cortisol helps us to wake up
Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, plays another key role in the sleep-wake cycle. While the melatonin level rises at night, the cortisol level decreases and we can slumber in a relaxed manner. In the early morning, cortisol levels start to rise again and help us to start the day awake. Chronic stress, however, leads to permanently elevated cortisol levels, which makes it difficult to fall asleep and the quality of sleep suffers.
Effects of sleep deprivation
During sleep, especially in the deep sleep phases, the body releases more growth hormones. These are important for cell repair, regeneration and the immune system. Children and adolescents in particular therefore need sufficient sleep.
The hormones insulin and leptin regulate energy levels and hunger. Poor or too little sleep impairs insulin sensitivity and increases the craving for high-calorie food. This increases the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
