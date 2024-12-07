How our hormones influence sleep

Cortisol helps us to wake up

Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, plays another key role in the sleep-wake cycle. While the melatonin level rises at night, the cortisol level decreases and we can slumber in a relaxed manner. In the early morning, cortisol levels start to rise again and help us to start the day awake. Chronic stress, however, leads to permanently elevated cortisol levels, which makes it difficult to fall asleep and the quality of sleep suffers.