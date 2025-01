Smoothies: Philipp moves at the start of the new year

Sarah starts the new year together with Philipp Jelinek from "Philipp bewegt". There's a delicious "breakfast smoothie" with vitamins and fiber and a green smoothie with spinach. Sarah also chats with Philipp about his eating habits and elicits many a culinary secret from the nation's leading gymnast. In the new season, Philipp Jelinek is always a guest of Sarah Jahn and Peter Lehner in the first edition of each month.