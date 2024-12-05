After Signa raids:
Small political earthquake in South Tyrol and Trentino
The investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Trento against Signa founder René Benko and several entrepreneurs and local politicians from Trentino and South Tyrol have triggered an earthquake in Italy. The Democratic Party is considering suspending suspected local politicians.
The mayor of the well-known vacation resort of Riva del Garda, Cristina Santi, is suspected of having promoted several non-transparent construction projects. She is to be questioned by the investigators on Friday, explained her lawyer Nicola Zilio. Santi has appealed against the house arrest imposed on a total of eight people and refuses to resign.
Party supports the mayor
Santi, who belongs to the right-wing governing party Lega, received backing from her party. "I know Cristina Santi personally, she is an honest, decent person and a good mayor. I am convinced that she will prove that she has nothing to do with what she is accused of," said the head of the Lega in Trentino, Diego Binelli. The presumption of innocence also applies in this case.
Investigations against dozens of people
Local politicians from the ranks of the social democratic party PD (Partito Democratico) are also involved in the scandal in Trentino. The PD is now considering suspending the suspects. A total of 77 people are under investigation.
"Mafia-like criminal organization"
The Trento public prosecutor's office suspects Benko of being the "leader of a mafia-like criminal organization" that was founded with the aim of obtaining concessions and permits in order to make unjustified profits, according to the investigation files.
At the head of the criminal organization, Benko acted with the help of the Bolzano tax consultant Heinz Peter Hager and the entrepreneur Paolo Signoretti from the city of Rovereto, according to the Trentino public prosecutor's office. Hager is also chairman of the board of the Laura Private Foundation named after Benko's daughter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
