Small political earthquake in South Tyrol and Trentino

Party supports the mayor

Santi, who belongs to the right-wing governing party Lega, received backing from her party. "I know Cristina Santi personally, she is an honest, decent person and a good mayor. I am convinced that she will prove that she has nothing to do with what she is accused of," said the head of the Lega in Trentino, Diego Binelli. The presumption of innocence also applies in this case.