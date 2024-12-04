Political dispute over pension figures and reform

"Wifo studies not uncontroversial"

Kostelka questions the commission's figures. The basis for the "pension cut proposals" are forecasts by the Pension Commission and a study by WIFO, both of which are by the same author. "These works are not uncontroversial. According to experts from the Chamber of Labor, the assumption of the calculations is questionable because they simply extrapolate the crisis scenarios of recent years," says Kostelka. Nevertheless, the long-term forecast shows that the costs for pension expenses will not rise exorbitantly by 2070. This had already been shown by the EU Commission's Ageing Report - a cross-national forecast of European pension systems up to 2070 - at the beginning of the year, according to Kostelka.