Imperial flair, but expensive

At Patrick Brandl's raclette hut, we try the rum punch for 6 euros and the Swiss stone pine punch for 7 euros. A deposit of five euros is charged for the boot-shaped mug. Judging by the size of the drinking boot, however, it almost looks as if there isn't room for a quarter of a liter of punch. The taste of both varieties is convincing. You can also taste the alcohol strongly. We strike up a conversation with a group of mature ladies. Every year, Sabine and Doris travel all the way from St. Gallen (Switzerland) to enjoy the ambience in Christmassy Vienna.