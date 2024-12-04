Punch test: Part 9
Imperial flair, but expensive
"Krone" punch test in the romantically illuminated Christmas village between the museums. For unusual drink creations, you have to dig a little deeper into your wallet.
The next part of our big "Krone" punch test series takes us to the Christmas village on Maria-Theresien-Platz. Located directly between the Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum, around 70 stalls spread a pre-Christmas atmosphere here. Thanks to its central location, right next to the bus parking lots, the market is particularly popular with tourists. The square is packed before dusk.
What is striking is that there are not as many punch and food stalls as elsewhere. This results in long queues. Here, on the other hand, the focus is more on rustic arts and crafts or handmade Christmas decorations.
At Patrick Brandl's raclette hut, we try the rum punch for 6 euros and the Swiss stone pine punch for 7 euros. A deposit of five euros is charged for the boot-shaped mug. Judging by the size of the drinking boot, however, it almost looks as if there isn't room for a quarter of a liter of punch. The taste of both varieties is convincing. You can also taste the alcohol strongly. We strike up a conversation with a group of mature ladies. Every year, Sabine and Doris travel all the way from St. Gallen (Switzerland) to enjoy the ambience in Christmassy Vienna.
For the two Swiss women, a visit to the secret Christmas capital is simply a must, as they emphasize. "We're tasting our way through the entire range today. But the apple and cinnamon punch is a little too sweet," the women conclude.
We continue to the "Beerentempel" punch stand. In addition to classic punch creations, there are also many modern drinks here. The Schilcher mulled wine costs around 7.50 euros, making it the most expensive hot drink. The special Lillet apple strudel punch is available for 6.90 euros a glass. In general, the prices at this market are somewhat higher than at most of those tested so far.
