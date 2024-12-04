Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Nicholas and live music

The state capital is all in the magic of Advent

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 19:00

The Christmas market and Christmas lights in the city center awaken the anticipation of the big celebration. Live music and picturesquely decorated courtyards round off the program.

0 Kommentare

Musical notes and clefs serve as motifs for the Christmas lights. This underlines Eisenstadt's reputation as the city of Haydn. The exhibitors and their stands provide a wide range of products. From Thursday to Sunday, there is live music on the main square from 5.30 pm. Mrs. Holle tells Christmas stories from the window of the town hall.

Mayor Steiner and former head of the province Hans Niessl will be at the charity punch today. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Mayor Steiner and former head of the province Hans Niessl will be at the charity punch today.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Charity punch at the Weinschwein
A special highlight is the charity hut, where clubs and organizations serve punch for a good cause or for their club funds. Today, Mayor Thomas Steiner is also hosting a charity punch in the Weinschwein courtyard from 4 to 9 pm. Well-known personalities will be there - including Sport Austria President and former provincial governor Hans Niessl, Licht-ins-Dunkel provincial coordinator Elisabeth Pauer-Gerbavsits and the basketball players from the BBC Dragonz team.

Mrs. Holle reads Christmas stories. (Bild: (c) Ronald Fenk - Alle Rechte vorbehalten)
Mrs. Holle reads Christmas stories.
(Bild: (c) Ronald Fenk - Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

St. Nicholas comes
For the first time this year, three courtyards in Hauptstraße and Pfarrgasse will also be part of the program. The areas decorated for Christmas can be visited this weekend and next. On December 6 at 3.30 pm, St. Nicholas will come to the pedestrian zone and bring every child a sack.

The Powder Tower will be transformed into a Christmas backdrop with a combination of light elements and historical architecture. On December 14, the charitable Advent market of the Eisenstadt Seniors' Advisory Council takes place there. On Kalvarienbergplatz, visitors can look forward to a nativity scene with life-size figures, which provides contemplative moments.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf