St. Nicholas and live music
The state capital is all in the magic of Advent
The Christmas market and Christmas lights in the city center awaken the anticipation of the big celebration. Live music and picturesquely decorated courtyards round off the program.
Musical notes and clefs serve as motifs for the Christmas lights. This underlines Eisenstadt's reputation as the city of Haydn. The exhibitors and their stands provide a wide range of products. From Thursday to Sunday, there is live music on the main square from 5.30 pm. Mrs. Holle tells Christmas stories from the window of the town hall.
Charity punch at the Weinschwein
A special highlight is the charity hut, where clubs and organizations serve punch for a good cause or for their club funds. Today, Mayor Thomas Steiner is also hosting a charity punch in the Weinschwein courtyard from 4 to 9 pm. Well-known personalities will be there - including Sport Austria President and former provincial governor Hans Niessl, Licht-ins-Dunkel provincial coordinator Elisabeth Pauer-Gerbavsits and the basketball players from the BBC Dragonz team.
St. Nicholas comes
For the first time this year, three courtyards in Hauptstraße and Pfarrgasse will also be part of the program. The areas decorated for Christmas can be visited this weekend and next. On December 6 at 3.30 pm, St. Nicholas will come to the pedestrian zone and bring every child a sack.
The Powder Tower will be transformed into a Christmas backdrop with a combination of light elements and historical architecture. On December 14, the charitable Advent market of the Eisenstadt Seniors' Advisory Council takes place there. On Kalvarienbergplatz, visitors can look forward to a nativity scene with life-size figures, which provides contemplative moments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
