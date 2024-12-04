In the end, I was just jumping back and forth

Retiring from the state parliament
Young mother, double hotel manager and member of parliament: it has become too much for 38-year-old Alexandra Platzer. The Wels native is drawing the consequences. She is resigning her mandate on December 10 at the budget state parliament. She was only sworn in as a Member of Parliament in January of this year, before that she was a Federal Councillor.
"Krone": You were only sworn in as a member of parliament in January. Did you underestimate the challenges of your triple role?
Alexandra Platzer: Definitely. I've just been jumping back and forth lately. When I do something, I want to give it 100 percent. That was no longer possible.
When did you make your decision?
It was in the summer when Lena was born. I quickly realized that things couldn't go on like this and that I wanted to be there when my daughter turned around for the first time. She needs me, even in the evening. But there are a lot of appointments on the program. But my 23 employees in the two businesses I manage also need me. The situation in the hotel industry has changed a lot recently. I bear the responsibility.
Will you stay in politics?
I will keep my voluntary jobs, I will also remain ÖVP city party leader. I'm not ruling out a return to state politics and see my retirement as a break.
What will you miss?
I don't think I will miss anything. I'm not completely gone, I'm still in contact with many colleagues.
What will you definitely not miss?
The traffic jams when I had to drive to Linz by car or the overcrowded streetcars when I had to travel to Linz by public transport.
