In the end, I was just jumping back and forth

When did you make your decision?

It was in the summer when Lena was born. I quickly realized that things couldn't go on like this and that I wanted to be there when my daughter turned around for the first time. She needs me, even in the evening. But there are a lot of appointments on the program. But my 23 employees in the two businesses I manage also need me. The situation in the hotel industry has changed a lot recently. I bear the responsibility.