Boy hit by car, driver drove on

Another collision on a safety path in Innsbruck

Another accident on a safety path happened in Innsbruck: An 86-year-old local man was driving a car westbound on Universitätsstraße in Innsbruck at around 5 pm on Monday. At the same time, a 64-year-old Austrian woman was crossing the crosswalk at the intersection with Rennweg. She was subsequently hit head-on by the 86-year-old's car.