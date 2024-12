Upper Austria: Is the ÖVP provincial governor wobbling here too?

"Krone": Mr. Hiegelsberger, things are grinding to a halt in the government negotiations. ÖVP leader Nehammer has threatened to end the talks with the SPÖ. What is the mood in the party?

Florian Hiegelsberger: A coalition can only work if the party leaders have a common view of the challenges. Solutions are needed, which is why intensive negotiations are taking place. I myself am negotiating in the asylum and migration subgroup. There we have this common view of the challenges.