Italy mourns the loss of the legendary Ape three-wheeler

There is now great sadness in Italy. The newspaper "La Repubblica" wrote on Sunday: "The truth is that the Ape fits our national character perfectly, between unbridled individualism and a sense of family. You feel at home alone in the cab, with the goods or the tools of the trade behind you. But you can also ride in it as a couple, closer together and with a touch of intimacy. Or, despite all the regulations and safety considerations, for celebrating with friends."