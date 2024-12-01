Advent window
Glassblowing: Between ball and potato
In the glassblowing workshop in Schwanenstadt, true works of art for the Christmas season are created in just ten minutes. The "Krone" took a close look at the artist and was present during the exciting production process.
It's a fast-paced job where things get really hot. The processes are automated, everything runs like clockwork. Ovidiu Seulean takes clear glass from the 1200 degree hot melting furnace and processes it. It is heated again and again so that it remains malleable. Every move is perfect, Ovidiu and Eugen are a well-rehearsed team.
While the Romanian-born craftsman separates the ball from the glassmaker's pipe, his partner attaches an eyelet in a matter of seconds. After all, this work of art is to hang on the Christmas tree in a living room on December 24th. In ten minutes, the "hot" piece is basically ready, it just has to spend the night in the 500-degree cooling oven.
Glass bulls for the DTM at the Spielbergring
Ten meters away, Urs Lauenstein blows into a little something that is also supposed to turn into a Christmas tree ball within a few minutes. "But if I blow too much, it turns into a potato," laughs the Swiss man. He has been working at the glassworks since January, having turned his hobby into a pensioner's job and becoming Johann Hintermüller's right-hand man.
Boss passes on his experience
The boss of this art business now only takes care of design and sales - "and I pass on my experience," says the 71-year-old. He landed an order from Didi Mateschitz in 2014 and has been producing the glass bulls as trophies for the fastest drivers in the DTM ever since.
In addition to Red Bull, the glassblowing company also has other major customers such as Bellaflora and Hornbach. "Nevertheless, Christmas business accounts for two thirds of our turnover, the rest is decorative items for the garden. But we are happy about every single customer who comes to us. Because everyone who has been here once will come back."
This is also confirmed by Selma Beglerovic. The 49-year-old works with the fusing technique. Her pieces are also unique. And handmade with heart
