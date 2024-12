The dream of money without hard work

From today's perspective, it is still a very abstract future scenario: the introduction of an unconditional basic income (UBI) has abolished the compulsion to work. Poverty has disappeared, there is no more unemployment and existential fears. Thanks to automation and artificial intelligence, many so-called "bullshit jobs" have been made redundant. As a result, people can focus more on activities that match their passions and ultimately benefit society as a whole. The UBI has ushered in a new stage in the evolution of humanity.