Immigration brake and the comeback of janitors

Six weeks before the mayoral election on January 12, the candidates are running hot with their messages. ÖVP city deputy Martin Hajart is now calling for "regulated immigration of 500 people per year". There are currently more than 1800 new Linzers every year. "The large refugee movements of recent years are presenting cities with ever greater challenges. In connection with the constant influx of non-Austrians, many things are no longer in balance," says Hajart, referring to the number of pupils.