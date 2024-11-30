Election campaign in Linz
Immigration brake and the comeback of janitors
43 days before the mayoral election in Linz, the list of demands from the leading candidates is getting longer and longer. The ÖVP is pushing for a brake on immigration and a limit of a maximum of 500 new Linzers per year. The FPÖ sees the urgent need for a comeback of janitors in housing estates.
Six weeks before the mayoral election on January 12, the candidates are running hot with their messages. ÖVP city deputy Martin Hajart is now calling for "regulated immigration of 500 people per year". There are currently more than 1800 new Linzers every year. "The large refugee movements of recent years are presenting cities with ever greater challenges. In connection with the constant influx of non-Austrians, many things are no longer in balance," says Hajart, referring to the number of pupils.
Control through spatial planning
In Linz's compulsory schools, 8574 of the 13,226 pupils have a non-German mother tongue. "On the one hand, Linz is losing Austrian families to the surrounding area, while on the other hand it is growing thanks to migrants," says Hajart. The immigration brake should be controlled via urban spatial planning and housing policy.
More security through janitors
The ÖVP's ideas hardly differ from those of many FP politicians. However, the blue mayoral candidate Michael Raml suggests another topic: "Increasing littering, noise pollution and vandalism in residential areas are problems that severely affect the quality of life of many people. We urgently need more order and security in our residential areas. That is why I am calling for the return of janitors," said the Freedom Party member.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
