Chinese jets and ships off the coast of Taiwan

Taiwan's president a "separatist"for Beijing

China had previously expressed its anger at the travel plans of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, who will set off on a tour of the Pacific on Saturday. Among other things, a visit to Hawaii and the US territory of Guam is planned. The Taiwanese president, who has been in office since May, insists more clearly than his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen on Taiwan's sovereignty. Beijing therefore classifies him as a "separatist".