In Voitsberg
Still no danger for the Lustenau team
Austria's lead over the relegation places in the second Bundesliga is currently big enough, but the Green-Whites still face a tough challenge in Voitsberg today (18). It won't be easy, as the promoted team has been getting better and better recently.
Relegation battle! Goalkeeper Domenik Schierl was the first to use the dreaded word at Austria. That would be the case for the cult keeper if Austria fail to win their last two games before the winter break. However, the situation in Lustenau is not quite so precarious. The gap to the bottom of the table is still nine points and there is no immediate danger from behind.
However: should Austria actually lose today in Voitsberg and a week later in Lafnitz, they would make two opponents from the bottom of the table strong. Then it would probably be nothing with a cozy hibernation in Lustenau. In any case, promoted team Voitsberg has arrived in the league after initial difficulties, winning 4-0 at FAC recently.
Dangerous Styrians
And the Styrians are eager for their second home win of the season. Lustenau, on the other hand, have been without a win for five rounds and have scored just four goals in that time. "It won't be easy to score goals against Voitsberg. They play well against the ball," said coach Martin Brenner, hoping for a win nonetheless. Abdallah Ballaal is another player to join the long list of injured players.
