ÖSV girl shines with best time in the final run

And the goddaughter of former world-class downhill racer and current VSV Vice President Steffi Schuster did just that. She was able to improve to 21st place (+2.17) with an absolute best run time. "I was probably a bit lucky with the weather. But I'm happy with the second run, I'm looking forward to Friday, I want to get two good runs down there and I think that could work out, as I'm in pretty good shape," Marie Therese says optimistically.