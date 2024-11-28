Two "patients"
ÖSV girl shines with best time in the final run
Before the women's European Cup season picks up speed next week with two giant slaloms in Zinal (Sz), the first of two FIS giant slaloms was on the program in Hippach on Thursday - but two Ländle girls had to miss out.
Downhill junior world champion Victoria Olivier is a little unwell. "That's why I'm skipping the races in and giving myself a rest period, as I'd like to be 100 percent fit for the first European Cup race," explains the 20-year-old from Auer.
One Salzgeber sister is in doubt
Angelina Salzgeber crashed during training on Monday. "I hit my tailbone," reveals the 20-year-old from Bartholomäberg. "I've got the okay from the doctors, it just depends on the pain whether I'll be at the start in Zinal. I'll decide that on Friday."
Her sister Amanda - who finished twelfth in Hippach yesterday, 1.41 seconds behind winner Francesca Carolli (It) - is a permanent fixture in Zinal. "But there's still room for improvement," says "Mandy".
Haller makes perfect use of the opportunity
The 18-year-old Marie Therese Haller provided a big exclamation mark. The skier from Kleinwalsertal, who was promoted to the ÖSV C squad before the season, finished in 28th place in the first run with bib number 35. "I just skied too far and was also a bit too beautiful," explained the Rossignol skier. "I was pretty annoyed by then and thought I'd have to look for the killer line a bit more in the final."
And the goddaughter of former world-class downhill racer and current VSV Vice President Steffi Schuster did just that. She was able to improve to 21st place (+2.17) with an absolute best run time. "I was probably a bit lucky with the weather. But I'm happy with the second run, I'm looking forward to Friday, I want to get two good runs down there and I think that could work out, as I'm in pretty good shape," Marie Therese says optimistically.
