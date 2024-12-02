Sweet family looks
The Christmas season will be particularly cuddly this year
Christmas time is also family time. And because it's especially nice to snuggle up under the Christmas tree in a partner look, there are fortunately plenty of pyjamas that will bring joy to the whole family.
By the time the stressful pre-Christmas period is over, Christmas pyjamas are back in high season. Because nothing is cozier than relaxing with your loved ones under the Christmas tree.
Pyjamas for the whole family
And because this is simply the best way to do it in a partner look, Tezenis has plenty of cute Christmas pyjamas for the whole family again this year.
The collection offers everything that makes Christmas fans' hearts beat faster: festive checked patterns in red and green, charming gingerbread men, cuddly teddy bears and delicate snowflakes. Even the youngest members of the family will find what they are looking for here.
And if you want to wrap up warm in winter, you can also combine the cheeky pyjamas with the brand's fun Christmas sweaters and colorful X-Mas socks.
Kardashian celebrates with Hawn and Hudson
But cute Christmas styles for relaxing at home aren't just available from Tezenis. Celebrities are also big fans of cool X-Mas pyjamas for the whole family.
For once, Kim Kardashian didn't use her own family for her campaign, but a real Hollywood extended family instead. None other than Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn and their entourage slipped into the cuddly styles from Skims.
And it's clear from the pictures that they had a lot of fun shooting for the 44-year-old.
Rihanna cuddles up with her sons
Rihanna, on the other hand, caused quite a stir with a cute shoot with her sons RZA and Riot.
Instead of Santas and checked patterns, the singer opted for cuddly onsies in blue and green with snowflakes and ornaments, which not only look great on Rihanna, but also on her little ones.
You can also cuddle up solo
If you can't persuade your family to go to a pyjama party over the holidays, you can of course also slip into cozy Christmas underwear on your own. You'll find what you're looking for at Intimissimi.
The cute collection includes not only the classic red and white check, but also cute Christmas pyjamas with a bear print. Simply heavenly!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
