European Championship opener LIVE: Austria meets Slovakia

For the first time, 24 teams will be competing in the women's event. In addition to Innsbruck, the tournament will be played from November 28 to December 15 in Basel in Switzerland (preliminary round) and Debrecen in Hungary (preliminary round and main round), while Vienna is scheduled to host the main round and the finals. The move from Innsbruck to the capital is synonymous with the red-white-red mission. The first match will be against Slovakia, followed by the duels with Norway (November 30) and Slovenia (December 2).