Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Score as of 6 pm

European Championship opener LIVE: Austria meets Slovakia

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 08:05

With the home crowd behind them, Austria's women's handball team will tackle the European Championship starting in Innsbruck. Slovakia awaits today for the opener. The game kicks off at 6pm and you can follow the score live here.

0 Kommentare

The first European Championship in 16 years is also the finals debut of new team boss Monique Tijsterman, and the clear goal is to advance to the main round. However, the favorites for the final in the Wiener Stadthalle are others: Austria will face defending champions Norway in the preliminary round, as well as world champions France and Denmark.

Monique Tijsterman (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Monique Tijsterman
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

For the first time, 24 teams will be competing in the women's event. In addition to Innsbruck, the tournament will be played from November 28 to December 15 in Basel in Switzerland (preliminary round) and Debrecen in Hungary (preliminary round and main round), while Vienna is scheduled to host the main round and the finals. The move from Innsbruck to the capital is synonymous with the red-white-red mission. The first match will be against Slovakia, followed by the duels with Norway (November 30) and Slovenia (December 2).

Key game against Slovenia
The math is simple: Norway is virtually unbeatable in Group E, and a so-called must-win is due against Slovakia. The last match against Slovenia at the Olympia World in Innsbruck is therefore likely to be a key game in the battle for second place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf