Score as of 6 pm
European Championship opener LIVE: Austria meets Slovakia
With the home crowd behind them, Austria's women's handball team will tackle the European Championship starting in Innsbruck. Slovakia awaits today for the opener. The game kicks off at 6pm and you can follow the score live here.
The first European Championship in 16 years is also the finals debut of new team boss Monique Tijsterman, and the clear goal is to advance to the main round. However, the favorites for the final in the Wiener Stadthalle are others: Austria will face defending champions Norway in the preliminary round, as well as world champions France and Denmark.
For the first time, 24 teams will be competing in the women's event. In addition to Innsbruck, the tournament will be played from November 28 to December 15 in Basel in Switzerland (preliminary round) and Debrecen in Hungary (preliminary round and main round), while Vienna is scheduled to host the main round and the finals. The move from Innsbruck to the capital is synonymous with the red-white-red mission. The first match will be against Slovakia, followed by the duels with Norway (November 30) and Slovenia (December 2).
Key game against Slovenia
The math is simple: Norway is virtually unbeatable in Group E, and a so-called must-win is due against Slovakia. The last match against Slovenia at the Olympia World in Innsbruck is therefore likely to be a key game in the battle for second place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
