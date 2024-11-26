230 million euros
New streetcar depot in Graz: the timetable is now set
For years, the expansion of the streetcar depot in Steyrergasse in Graz was planned and hotly debated due to the high costs. Now the mega-project is taking shape.
The expansion of the streetcar depot on Steyrergasse in Graz has been making waves for years. As reported, the costs for the mega project have exploded from the 150 million originally planned in 2015 to around 230 million euros. In this context, plans by the then new City Councilor for Transport Judith Schwentner (Greens) caused a stir in autumn 2021. The deputy mayor envisioned a publicly accessible "sun garden" on the roof of the Remise - which was then canceled for cost reasons.
Soil contains contaminated sites
Another tricky point is the need to clean up contaminated sites: the Jakomini gasworks once stood on the current site of the coach house. The soil was contaminated with tar oil after a bomb hit during the Second World War. The Federal Environment Agency company responsible for the removal (Balsa) almost backed out due to the planning delays - which would have cost the city of Graz significantly more.
But now there is movement in the urgently needed expansion of the streetcar infrastructure. On Tuesday, top members of the city government and Holding Graz presented details and a timetable for the mega project: "After intensive preparation, we now have a mature project with multifunctional benefits," explains Holding boss Wolfgang Malik.
Start of construction at the end of 2026
First of all, 25 spaces for new, long streetcar sets are to be created in a new parking hall. The main workshop will be expanded and a new depot built. New offices and an underground parking garage for employees will also be built. The centerpiece on the - green - roof: a photovoltaic system covering around 5500 square meters. Prior to this, the logistics center in Auer-Welsbach-Gasse will be extended as part of the expansion. The conversion work is scheduled to start at the end of 2026 and will take around three years.
