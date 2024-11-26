New streetcar depot in Graz: the timetable is now set

Start of construction at the end of 2026

First of all, 25 spaces for new, long streetcar sets are to be created in a new parking hall. The main workshop will be expanded and a new depot built. New offices and an underground parking garage for employees will also be built. The centerpiece on the - green - roof: a photovoltaic system covering around 5500 square meters. Prior to this, the logistics center in Auer-Welsbach-Gasse will be extended as part of the expansion. The conversion work is scheduled to start at the end of 2026 and will take around three years.