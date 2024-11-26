Accusation of rape
Anna (12) case: First trial against 17-year-old
A total of 17 young people were listed as defendants by the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office. On Tuesday, the first boy has to answer to a judge. The 17-year-old Syrian is alleged to have raped the girl in a parking garage near Vienna Central Station. His father's statement, which appears in the file, is disturbing ...
Today, Tuesday, a 17-year-old Syrian, who came to Austria with his family in 2015, is being tried in Vienna Regional Court. He is accused of raping the then twelve-year-old girl, whom he had met at the Motorikpark in Favoriten, in a nearby parking garage.
The judge has imposed a strict ban on filming and photography in the courtroom. According to the indictment from the Vienna public prosecutor's office, the young man answered "largely in line with the victim's statement".
The offense of aggravated sexual abuse of minors is not charged in this case. The boy stated that he had never spoken to the twelve-year-old about her age. He had assumed that she was 14 years old.
"Perpetrator-victim reversal"
Before the trial begins, a passage in the file causes a stir. In the investigation report, the father of the accused said that he could not explain why his son had done such a thing. He would not allow such behavior. And: "When asked about the family's beliefs, Mr. A. stated that he would never allow his daughter to 'behave like the victim'." - For Anna's lawyer Sascha Flatz, "a case of victim-perpetrator reversal." The "Krone" is present at the trial in Landl. A verdict is expected at noon.
