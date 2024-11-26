Anna (12) case: First trial against 17-year-old

"Perpetrator-victim reversal"

Before the trial begins, a passage in the file causes a stir. In the investigation report, the father of the accused said that he could not explain why his son had done such a thing. He would not allow such behavior. And: "When asked about the family's beliefs, Mr. A. stated that he would never allow his daughter to 'behave like the victim'." - For Anna's lawyer Sascha Flatz, "a case of victim-perpetrator reversal." The "Krone" is present at the trial in Landl. A verdict is expected at noon.