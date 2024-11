After a 4:5 defeat, Spartans set off the next “bomb”

At the start of the Ice Hockey Division II East season, the Spartans Althofen suffered a 4:5 defeat against serial champions Tarco. Although they were 4:3 in front until the 50th minute. "It was a very close game. In the end, the ice hockey gods were on our side," laughed Tarco boss Andrea Kogler-Moschik. Her team clearly wants to defend the title this year. They are also relying on young cracks. Luca Widnig, a 17-year-old, scored the interim 1:1. 15-year-old Nico Desenbekowitsch is getting a taste of it. "The aces like Schellander and Ofner won't play forever either," says Kogler-Moschik. THE PHOTO GALLERY: