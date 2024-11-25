Special Christmas markets away from the hustle and bustle

The prison Christmas market on November 27 and 28 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) is also somewhat more unusual. The Palace of Justice (1010, Schmerlingplatz 10) will be selling flower arrangements, knitted and basketry items, Tiffany work, nativity scenes, children's toys as well as bags and wooden products, all of which have been made by prisoners. There will also be a Christmas café.