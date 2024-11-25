Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only for a short time

Special Christmas markets away from the hustle and bustle

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 16:00

Old handicrafts, vegan caviar, shortbread, fire-eaters or Finnish heirloom soup: if you are looking for something a little different from the traditional Advent markets, you will find what you are looking for in and around Vienna.  

0 Kommentare

Here is an overview of more unusual Advent and Christmas markets away from the hustle and bustle. Some only take place on a weekend or a single day. 

  • The Advent magic at the Arsenal from November 28 (from 1 pm) to December 1 (10 am to 8 pm) ismedieval. Visitors can look forward to fire shows, old craftsmanship, mead tasting, show fights and a children's program. Admission is free. Info: hgm.at
  • The Edelstoff X-MAS market on December 7 and 8 (from 11 a.m.) in the Marx Halle focuses on young design and delicacies (vegan caviar). 165 fine manufacturers will be showcasing gifts in the fields of jewelry, cosmetics, art and accessories. Some labels have show workshops where visitors can put the finishing touches to the unique pieces themselves. Admission: 5 euros, children free. Info: edelstoff.or.at
  • The market at Schloss Neugebäude (29. 11 to 1. 12. and 5. 12 b to 8. 12. ) in Simmering attracts visitors with mythical creatures, jugglers, Nikolo, Perchtenlauf and live music. Info: schlossneugebaeude.wien
  • British Advent market: Christ Church Vienna (1030, Salesianergasse 24) offers chutneys, crackers, books and a raffle until November 30. Info: christchurchvienna.org
Atmospheric: Medieval Christmas market in front of the Museum of Military History in the Arsenal (archive photo). (Bild: Heeresgeschichtliches Musem)
Atmospheric: Medieval Christmas market in front of the Museum of Military History in the Arsenal (archive photo).
(Bild: Heeresgeschichtliches Musem)
  • The United Nations is hosting its annual charity bazaar for the Children's Fund at the Austria Center on November 30. Gifts from all over the world can be purchased and food from many countries can be sampled. This is no longer an insider tip, but is usually very well attended. Admission is free. Info: https://unwg.unvienna.org/unwg/de/bazaar.html
  • If you want to experience a Finnish Christmas market, you have to commute to the surrounding area. This takes place on December 1 (12 to 6 pm) in Klosterneuburg. Visitors can treat themselves to Finnish delicacies (Karelian pierogi, salmon casserole, etc.) and buy Christmas decorations and designer goods. Info: stadtmarketing-klosterneuburg.at

  • The prison Christmas market on November 27 and 28 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) is also somewhat more unusual. The Palace of Justice (1010, Schmerlingplatz 10) will be selling flower arrangements, knitted and basketry items, Tiffany work, nativity scenes, children's toys as well as bags and wooden products, all of which have been made by prisoners. There will also be a Christmas café.

We hope you enjoy strolling around and browsing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wien Krone
Wien Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf