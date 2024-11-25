Only for a short time
Special Christmas markets away from the hustle and bustle
Old handicrafts, vegan caviar, shortbread, fire-eaters or Finnish heirloom soup: if you are looking for something a little different from the traditional Advent markets, you will find what you are looking for in and around Vienna.
Here is an overview of more unusual Advent and Christmas markets away from the hustle and bustle. Some only take place on a weekend or a single day.
- The Advent magic at the Arsenal from November 28 (from 1 pm) to December 1 (10 am to 8 pm) ismedieval. Visitors can look forward to fire shows, old craftsmanship, mead tasting, show fights and a children's program. Admission is free. Info: hgm.at
- The Edelstoff X-MAS market on December 7 and 8 (from 11 a.m.) in the Marx Halle focuses on young design and delicacies (vegan caviar). 165 fine manufacturers will be showcasing gifts in the fields of jewelry, cosmetics, art and accessories. Some labels have show workshops where visitors can put the finishing touches to the unique pieces themselves. Admission: 5 euros, children free. Info: edelstoff.or.at
- The market at Schloss Neugebäude (29. 11 to 1. 12. and 5. 12 b to 8. 12. ) in Simmering attracts visitors with mythical creatures, jugglers, Nikolo, Perchtenlauf and live music. Info: schlossneugebaeude.wien
- British Advent market: Christ Church Vienna (1030, Salesianergasse 24) offers chutneys, crackers, books and a raffle until November 30. Info: christchurchvienna.org
- The United Nations is hosting its annual charity bazaar for the Children's Fund at the Austria Center on November 30. Gifts from all over the world can be purchased and food from many countries can be sampled. This is no longer an insider tip, but is usually very well attended. Admission is free. Info: https://unwg.unvienna.org/unwg/de/bazaar.html
- If you want to experience a Finnish Christmas market, you have to commute to the surrounding area. This takes place on December 1 (12 to 6 pm) in Klosterneuburg. Visitors can treat themselves to Finnish delicacies (Karelian pierogi, salmon casserole, etc.) and buy Christmas decorations and designer goods. Info: stadtmarketing-klosterneuburg.at
The prison Christmas market on November 27 and 28 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) is also somewhat more unusual. The Palace of Justice (1010, Schmerlingplatz 10) will be selling flower arrangements, knitted and basketry items, Tiffany work, nativity scenes, children's toys as well as bags and wooden products, all of which have been made by prisoners. There will also be a Christmas café.
We hope you enjoy strolling around and browsing.
