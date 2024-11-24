Neumayer loses another Challenger final

Nevertheless, he leaves Montemar with a smile on his face, as Neumayer will be able to compete in the qualifiers for the Australian Open in January. "That was my goal and it worked out," says the felt ball hunter, who now has three weeks of preparation ahead of him in Tenerife. He will enjoy the Christmas holidays in Pongau, followed by a preparatory tournament for the Grand Slam. There are no more tournaments this year. "Over the year as a whole, I've set myself more goals. The start of the season and the middle of the year were not good. I was very satisfied with the last few months," he sums up.