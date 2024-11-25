Protestant church
Parish wanted to collect payment from unbaptized woman
Although not baptized, the disabled daughter of a Krems woman was supposed to pay her financial contribution to the Protestant church. The woman is outraged. Especially because the reminders could apparently also come in the future.
There is a stir in the Protestant parish of Krems. Patricia Link contacted the "Krone" newspaper because her daughter, who is disabled and not baptized, had already received her third reminder from the parish to pay the usual membership fee. "I spoke to the priest months ago. After my explanation, he assured me that the matter had been resolved," says the mother, describing the receipt of a reminder letter that also demanded "duties".
Mother feels harassed
Link picked up the phone again. The parish office said they couldn't take my daughter out of the system. So please, what's this all about?" says the woman from Krems angrily, feeling victimized.
Pastor apologizes
When asked by "Krone", pastor Hans-Jörg Kreil is dismayed that this was not done and apologizes. "The only explanation for me is that I forgot to report it to our secretary at the time, or I didn't send an email," Kreil expresses his regret. Link probably misunderstood the deletion, because it was not about the payment, but about the entire contact in the system, which only the head office in Vienna can delete.
Error possible again when moving
Kreil has now also arranged for this, but points out: "In 2003, one of the parents apparently stated at the registration office that the daughter was Protestant. If they change their place of residence now, it could be that the office will register this with us again!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
