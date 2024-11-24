Violence the other way around too
Attacks on Krampuses: “We need security!”
The police have their hands full at Krampus runs: But it's no longer just spectators who are injured; attacks on Krampuses are also on the rise.
The Krampuses and Perchten are now given numbers at official runs so that possible offenders can be identified in the event of misconduct.
But what about the other way around? "It's becoming increasingly common for us to be attacked by onlookers and pulled by the horns. This can also result in injuries. But that rarely makes the headlines," says Fabio Trezza from the St. Magdalen village devils.
At the Krampus parade in the municipality of Hohenthurn on Saturday, for example, a spectator tore at the mask of a 15-year-old and shook it so hard that the young Krampus had to be taken to Villach Regional Hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity. The perpetrator managed to escape and the police are now looking for him.
"Mostly teenagers"
This is an extremely worrying trend, which Josef Pickel-Hafner from the Carinthian Customs Association can only confirm. "Unfortunately, attacks of this kind have been happening more and more frequently for a good ten years. And it has to be said, it's mostly young people who have very little to do with our culture and customs."
According to the organizer of the Klagenfurt Krampus Run, which once again attracted 50,000 spectators to the provincial capital yesterday, Saturday, it is therefore all the more important that events are registered and sufficient safety precautions are taken. "It's sad - but everyone now needs security staff along the running route to identify and send away potential risk groups during the event, but also in advance."
