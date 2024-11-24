Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Violence the other way around too

Attacks on Krampuses: “We need security!”

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 18:45

The police have their hands full at Krampus runs: But it's no longer just spectators who are injured; attacks on Krampuses are also on the rise.

0 Kommentare

The Krampuses and Perchten are now given numbers at official runs so that possible offenders can be identified in the event of misconduct.

But what about the other way around? "It's becoming increasingly common for us to be attacked by onlookers and pulled by the horns. This can also result in injuries. But that rarely makes the headlines," says Fabio Trezza from the St. Magdalen village devils.

At the Krampus parade in the municipality of Hohenthurn on Saturday, for example, a spectator tore at the mask of a 15-year-old and shook it so hard that the young Krampus had to be taken to Villach Regional Hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity. The perpetrator managed to escape and the police are now looking for him.

"Mostly teenagers"
This is an extremely worrying trend, which Josef Pickel-Hafner from the Carinthian Customs Association can only confirm. "Unfortunately, attacks of this kind have been happening more and more frequently for a good ten years. And it has to be said, it's mostly young people who have very little to do with our culture and customs."

According to the organizer of the Klagenfurt Krampus Run, which once again attracted 50,000 spectators to the provincial capital yesterday, Saturday, it is therefore all the more important that events are registered and sufficient safety precautions are taken. "It's sad - but everyone now needs security staff along the running route to identify and send away potential risk groups during the event, but also in advance."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf