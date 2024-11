Christmas present! The derby is served

The draw for the fifth edition of the charity event, in which 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to charity campaigns, is already making fans rejoice: defending champions GAK, Sturm, Bayern and Admira have been drawn into a group. A Graz derby, which is always the highlight in terms of atmosphere in this year's sold-out Sportpark with 3,000 fans, is therefore already guaranteed in the preliminary round! In the second group, Team Croatia, Team West as well as Rapid and Austria will face each other - the next big derby!