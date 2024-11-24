“Demolished beauty” and rescued landscape

BEGINNINGS

In the Riedenburg district in 1974, employees of the Salzburg edition of the "Krone" newspaper, which has just started, splash in the waves of the Almkanal during their lunch break. The prince archbishops built the river structure in 1137. On its banks is the house with the creaky wooden stairs that houses the editorial office. The occasional shrill cries of the exasperated secretary can be heard from the windows: the post line used to send the photos to Vienna, which are mounted on a roller and previously developed in the darkroom, has broken down. The monstrous chest-high fax machine sends the manuscripts written on typewriters to the print shop in the Pressehaus. When the technology gets too much, the machine stops the process with a paper jam. During the night, a truck transports the printed copies from Vienna to Salzburg and occasionally the friendly neighbor Gustav Zeilinger appears in the editorial office: the founder of the Association of Independents (VdU), the forerunner of the Freedom Party, has once again been woken from his sleep by the delivery.