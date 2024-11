What an FPÖ victory means for the Zuckerl coalition

He had to do a lot of door-to-door canvassing during the election campaign and it was "not always funny what we had to listen to". This was the assessment of FPÖ top candidate Mario Kunsaek on the evening of the 2019 state election. Following the Ibiza scandal and Heinz-Christian Strache's expenses scandal, the FPÖ plummeted to 17.5 percent in Styria. Five years later, the blue world looks much rosier (see chart below).