Family knew nothing
Mother drove 2000 km to date – left baby alone
Reese Louise Myers (25) is a young, single mother from Killeen in the US state of Texas. And, to put it mildly, irresponsible. She simply left her 16-month-old son and her dogs alone at home to go on a date - 2000 kilometers away from her hometown!
The young woman did not hire a babysitter, nor did her family know anything about Reese's "trip". It is thanks to an attentive passer-by that the child survived.
According to the Killeen Police Department's investigative report, a passerby had called 911 in late July: "The man had observed a toddler sticking his leg and head out of a cardboard-only window on the second floor of an apartment building."
Boy was covered in feces, protected by dogs
When the man rang the doorbell, all he heard was the barking of "very aggressive-sounding dogs". When the police broke down the door to the apartment, they found a little boy dressed only in a T-shirt: "He had a rash on his legs and was covered in his own feces on his face and arms. The dogs were trying to protect him from our officers."
Babysitter knew nothing
The police immediately contacted the mother by cell phone. She said she was on her way to a date. She was only three hours away and had hired a babysitter. But when the cops checked with the babysitter, she was clueless. She had not heard from Reese for months and had not received an assignment. It is unclear how long Reese left the child and dogs alone.
The mother was asked by the police to return home immediately and hand herself in. Instead, she fled and was only arrested in November - after more than three months! - at the Fort Irwin army base in San Bernardino, California - and arrested.
She has to stand trial for aggravated child endangerment and is being held in custody in Bell County jail. Her boy was handed over to child services and placed in foster care.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
