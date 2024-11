An ode to female power and being alive

Medley with catchy tunes by Marianne Mendt, Stefanie Werger and Co.

From "Was ma heut net träumen" to "Wie a Kind" and "Wien am Meer" - Ina Regen had all her hits with her and repeatedly emphasized the power of cohesion. "It is so often said that women don't support each other, I show that there is another way," she said and also paid tribute to Marianne Mendt, Stefanie Werger and Maria Bill, among others, in a medley. Ina Regen & Friends: an ode to women (power) - and above all to being alive. Thrilling!