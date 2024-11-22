Sky du Mont on “Krone”: “It was terrible”

That was it!

And the now 77-year-old also proved to have a sense of humor - a quality that he needs as a narrator in the "Rocky Horror Show". Here, the audience is allowed - no, encouraged - to interact with him and even tease him. "German audiences often don't understand the lyrics of the songs, so they just shout 'boring' all the time. In London, someone once shouted 'Du Mont go home', which I liked. I asked: 'To you, or to me?"