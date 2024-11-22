Home destroyed
Sky du Mont on “Krone”: “It was terrible”
The "Krone" met the actor for an interview and spoke about his adopted home of Austria, his current engagement in Vienna and, surprisingly, also came across a very open Sky du Mont during the interview, who had hard times to report.
The legendary "Rocky Horror Show" has been performing in Vienna since Thursday, with Sky du Mont - a no less legendary figure in this context - as the narrator. The "Krone" met the "Schuh des Manitu" star for an interview during the premiere.
As is well known, it is not uncommon to meet du Mont in this country. On the contrary, as announced two years ago, he bought a plot of land in St. Pölten to build his own home here with his partner and presenter Julia Schütze. "Yes, the house was finished in the meantime, it turned out beautifully, I really like being in it." Or rather: it was finished ...
"Simply awful"
"We lived in it for six months, then the floods came," explained the actor. The couple were not spared by the horrendous masses of water that flooded the country in September.
"The cellar is uninhabitable. The walls had to be removed because of the electricity. You just get what you can from the insurance company and from disaster control. But of course none of this is enough to restore it. I've just been back and it's just terrible," he explained in the interview.
He is not (yet) a full-time Lower Austrian by choice: the actor and voice actor continues to commute between Austria and Hamburg, where he still lives with his son Fayn from his fourth marriage. "I'm only there sporadically, which means I'm always commuting back and forth. And I like commuting because I'm back on the train here with you. That's amazing. It's on time. It's incredible, everything works," he laughed. A side-swipe at Deutsche Bahn, which months ago stated that it could "only estimate departure times".
That was it!
And the now 77-year-old also proved to have a sense of humor - a quality that he needs as a narrator in the "Rocky Horror Show". Here, the audience is allowed - no, encouraged - to interact with him and even tease him. "German audiences often don't understand the lyrics of the songs, so they just shout 'boring' all the time. In London, someone once shouted 'Du Mont go home', which I liked. I asked: 'To you, or to me?"
He wants to remain loyal to the show, at least for now. He's done with the big screen, there won't be any more feature films with him.
"I've already turned down requests from the USA, that's definitely over."
