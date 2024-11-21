Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bernadette Marsano

“Off onto the opponent’s back, then choke!”

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 06:00

Bernadette Marsano from Vienna, who lives in Graz, is working towards a professional career in martial arts. The trained pastry chef, who now successfully runs a cleaning company as managing director, dreams of the UFC. An Irish woman awaits the 25-year-old on Friday.

0 Kommentare

Is that really necessary?" her parents asked worriedly. One last, cautious attempt - because they knew the answer long ago: yes, it had to! Because Bernadette Marsano has always been a little different. So it was no shock when the Viennese revealed her dream of a professional career in the UFC combat sports series - where things get hot in the mixed martial arts octagon.

The 25-year-old is also a successful business manager. (Bild: Bernadette Marsano)
The 25-year-old is also a successful business manager.
(Bild: Bernadette Marsano)

Exactly what the trained confectioner, who emulated her big brother as a teenager and took up boxing, loves. Like hard work - she was also a furniture packer alongside her studies in Graz. She is now the successful managing director of a cleaning company, came to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu via kickboxing and knows all the dirty tricks as a blue belt. Most recently, she was even allowed to travel to an invitational tournament in Abu Dhabi, where her flight and hotel were paid for. For her, however, this is just another small step on the way to the top. Six hours of training! The 25-year-old Marsano would like to make a living from fighting sooner rather than later, but that is only possible in the octagonal cage of the UFC. This requires consistency, training two hours a day before the job and up to four hours afterwards. Her greatest strength in a fight? "Get on the opponent's back and then choke!"

In Austria, Marsano is in a class of her own. (Bild: Bernadette Marsano)
In Austria, Marsano is in a class of her own.
(Bild: Bernadette Marsano)

The recurring adrenaline rush before the fights is worth all the effort for her, and her next appearance is on Friday at the Schwarzl Freizeitzentrum near Graz. Against an Irish woman. Because no Austrian woman has put on the gloves against Marsano for a long time, even training partners are hard to find.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Florian Gröger
Florian Gröger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf