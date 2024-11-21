“Off onto the opponent’s back, then choke!”

Exactly what the trained confectioner, who emulated her big brother as a teenager and took up boxing, loves. Like hard work - she was also a furniture packer alongside her studies in Graz. She is now the successful managing director of a cleaning company, came to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu via kickboxing and knows all the dirty tricks as a blue belt. Most recently, she was even allowed to travel to an invitational tournament in Abu Dhabi, where her flight and hotel were paid for. For her, however, this is just another small step on the way to the top. Six hours of training! The 25-year-old Marsano would like to make a living from fighting sooner rather than later, but that is only possible in the octagonal cage of the UFC. This requires consistency, training two hours a day before the job and up to four hours afterwards. Her greatest strength in a fight? "Get on the opponent's back and then choke!"