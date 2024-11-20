Dorfmeister: “Vonn should see a psychologist!”

What also bothers the 51-year-old: "Now she's getting all the spotlight again and everyone else is fading into the background." Vonn's return cannot be compared to that of Marcel Hirscher: "Hirscher was never really away, he was always training and testing skis. He's also five years younger and, above all, doesn't have the same injury history as Lindsey. Her artificial knee isn't her only physical problem."