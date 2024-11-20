Legend stunned
Dorfmeister: “Vonn should see a psychologist!”
ÖSV legend Michaela Dorfmeister cannot understand why Lindsey Vonn is daring to make a comeback to the World Cup at the age of 40 and with an artificial knee. "She should see a psychologist. Her thirst for recognition is probably huge," says the Krone columnist.
"She obviously didn't want to stop in 2019. Getting back into it now at 40, after all these serious injuries. I think that's extremely dangerous. This is top-class sport, not a fun event. Does she want to kill herself? I hope it goes well for her," says Dorfmeister in an interview with the "NÖN".
What also bothers the 51-year-old: "Now she's getting all the spotlight again and everyone else is fading into the background." Vonn's return cannot be compared to that of Marcel Hirscher: "Hirscher was never really away, he was always training and testing skis. He's also five years younger and, above all, doesn't have the same injury history as Lindsey. Her artificial knee isn't her only physical problem."
Training with Goggia and co.
Yes, Vonn's return to the US team is causing quite a stir. The four-time overall World Cup winner has been back on skis for some time now. She recently published photos of training sessions with her teammates.
Sofia Goggia was also there. It is questionable whether Vonn will be able to compete for podium places in the World Cup with the speed queen from Italy once again. In any case, she has already attracted the attention of the skiing world even without a race.
