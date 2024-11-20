The Ice Bulls are energized ahead of today's Champions League second leg against the Lahti Pelicans in the ice arena. Nobody wants to talk about the fact that they won the first leg 2:1. "For us, a 0-0 mentality is an absolute must," says the Bulls coach, emphasizing that the game will start from scratch again. "Otherwise there's too much calculating, a 0:1 shocks, makes for an oh and blah blah blah," explains David. Mario Huber, scorer of the 1:0 goal in Finland, has his own philosophy: "We ticked off the topic in the team immediately after the game and left the result there - the second leg starts at 0:0." Another energetic forecheck should remain the trump card, managing the result is forbidden.