Opera lover

Curious trial after an “attack” at 12 km/h

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 16:30

A Viennese disregarded the instructions of a parking lot attendant in St. Margarethen and drove towards the man. "I had to jump to the side, otherwise ..."

Actually, the 60-year-old Viennese only traveled to Burgenland on 23 August to listen to "Aida" at the opera in the quarry. Yesterday he was back in Eisenstadt to answer charges of coercion at the regional court - in short, he was too lazy to walk 300 meters that summer evening.

"Well above walking speed"
"The tickets were deposited at the ticket office, and there's a parking lot right next to it." The only problem was that it was full and a security employee used hand signals to ask him to turn right. The Tesla driver ignored the 19-year-old and accelerated. "He was traveling well above walking speed. I had to jump to the side. If I had stopped, I would probably have been hit and possibly injured."

"The road is wide enough there"
The defendant, however, had a different version. "I was driving in a convoy, at a maximum speed of 12 km/h. He wasn't in the middle of the road, it's wide enough there. There must have been 20 or 30 centimeters of space. I was able to pass him with a slight swerve to the right without any problems. There was never any danger to people."

After a radio message from the parking lot attendant, the Viennese was awaited by a police officer next to the cash desk. "I was expecting an administrative penalty, which I would have paid because I disobeyed an instruction. And now I'm standing here and I don't really know why."

After careful consideration, the man accepted the diversion offered by the judge - a fine of 1800 euros.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
