Opera lover
Curious trial after an “attack” at 12 km/h
A Viennese disregarded the instructions of a parking lot attendant in St. Margarethen and drove towards the man. "I had to jump to the side, otherwise ..."
Actually, the 60-year-old Viennese only traveled to Burgenland on 23 August to listen to "Aida" at the opera in the quarry. Yesterday he was back in Eisenstadt to answer charges of coercion at the regional court - in short, he was too lazy to walk 300 meters that summer evening.
"Well above walking speed"
"The tickets were deposited at the ticket office, and there's a parking lot right next to it." The only problem was that it was full and a security employee used hand signals to ask him to turn right. The Tesla driver ignored the 19-year-old and accelerated. "He was traveling well above walking speed. I had to jump to the side. If I had stopped, I would probably have been hit and possibly injured."
"The road is wide enough there"
The defendant, however, had a different version. "I was driving in a convoy, at a maximum speed of 12 km/h. He wasn't in the middle of the road, it's wide enough there. There must have been 20 or 30 centimeters of space. I was able to pass him with a slight swerve to the right without any problems. There was never any danger to people."
After a radio message from the parking lot attendant, the Viennese was awaited by a police officer next to the cash desk. "I was expecting an administrative penalty, which I would have paid because I disobeyed an instruction. And now I'm standing here and I don't really know why."
After careful consideration, the man accepted the diversion offered by the judge - a fine of 1800 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.