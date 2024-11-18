Sebastian Prödl would be the best solution for everyone

The topic of "personnel matters" is the only one on the agenda of the ÖFB presidium meeting scheduled for Friday from 5pm in Vienna - according to reports, as far as the new line-up is concerned, it will only be about the position of CEO. The election of the two new managing directors is to take place at a later date, especially as it is still unclear how quickly the separation from Bernhard Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer, who have a six-month notice period in their contracts, can be completed. Talks have been held with both of them.