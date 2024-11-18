Vorteilswelt
ÖFB personnel

Sebastian Prödl would be the best solution for everyone

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 18:37

On Friday, the ÖFB will hold an extraordinary board meeting. The position of CEO will be on the agenda. But a new team manager is also needed. Sebastian Prödl would probably be an "equal or even better replacement" for Bernhard Neuhold. A commentary by "Krone" team reporter Christian Reichel:

The topic of "personnel matters" is the only one on the agenda of the ÖFB presidium meeting scheduled for Friday from 5pm in Vienna - according to reports, as far as the new line-up is concerned, it will only be about the position of CEO. The election of the two new managing directors is to take place at a later date, especially as it is still unclear how quickly the separation from Bernhard Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer, who have a six-month notice period in their contracts, can be completed. Talks have been held with both of them.

Bernhard Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer (Bild: GEPA)
Bernhard Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer
(Bild: GEPA)

There are many indications that a new team manager will be appointed for the national team next year. It has already been speculated in recent months that Sebastian Prödl will play a central role in the considerations of those responsible.

"Equivalent or even better replacement"
The 73-time ÖFB team player is held in high regard by the current players in the national team - some of whom, such as David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Xaver Schlager and Marcel Sabitzer, were his team-mates - and also by team boss Ralf Rangnick. His demand that if Neuhold is released, "an equivalent or even better replacement must be available for him on the same day" would undoubtedly be fulfilled.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
