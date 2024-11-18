Ilzer: “The week of farewell was very intense”

The timing and situation of his move to Hoffenheim is of course a challenge, but that's part of a coach's everyday life: "I've experienced all kinds of constellations in my coaching career. If you put a very good chess player at a chessboard where the game has been going on for a long time, the player doesn't need to be told what happened beforehand. He can read the game. I have brought very close confidants with me. We want to connect with the existing team very quickly in order to be successful with very good players. To do that, we need to see and analyze the state of play very quickly." Ilzer is certain that the team he has found has a lot of potential.