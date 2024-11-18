Introduction to TSG
Ilzer: “The week of farewell was very intense”
Christian Ilzer introduced himself as the new coach of TSG Hoffenheim for the first time on Monday. The 47-year-old spoke about his departure from Sturm Graz, his first few days in Germany and his goals. Afterwards, managing director Andreas Schicker also spoke about the "reunion".
Everything really became concrete with Hoffenheim just over a week ago, Ilzer explained at his presentation as TSG coach: "I had a lengthy conversation with the TSG management on Monday evening. I then spoke to my family and knew that I wanted to take this opportunity. I also informed Sturm Graz of this. The week of saying goodbye was then very intense."
The four and a half years at Sturm naturally left their mark on him, Ilzer emphasizes, and yet: "The Bundesliga is a goal for every Austrian coach. You want to work here. I know Andi Schicker and we have worked together very successfully. I knew that I wanted to do it here. You don't often get a chance like this, so I wanted to seize it," said the 47-year-old, explaining his decision.
"Sturm also works without me"
He leaves Graz with a positive feeling: "I've always said that I'm leaving with a very clear conscience. We worked for four and a half years to knock Salzburg off their throne. It took a lot of energy, but we succeeded. After the double, you noticed that there was a slight drop, but despite a tough summer, we were back at the top of the table with Graz." Now, however, he is certain that the team will continue to function just as well without him.
The timing and situation of his move to Hoffenheim is of course a challenge, but that's part of a coach's everyday life: "I've experienced all kinds of constellations in my coaching career. If you put a very good chess player at a chessboard where the game has been going on for a long time, the player doesn't need to be told what happened beforehand. He can read the game. I have brought very close confidants with me. We want to connect with the existing team very quickly in order to be successful with very good players. To do that, we need to see and analyze the state of play very quickly." Ilzer is certain that the team he has found has a lot of potential.
Schicker/Ilzer duo as a success factor?
An important factor for success in Hoffenheim is also the good cooperation with Schicker: "With Andi Schicker, we have a constellation in which we have already worked successfully for many years. We want to develop step by step with our input. It's a good opportunity to gain a foothold in a top five league and make an impression," says Ilzer with motivation.
He immediately receives approval from Schicker, who is delighted to be working with him again: "Christian absolutely stands for clarity. He manages to organize his team perfectly. That's very important at this level. What's more, he's busy with soccer around the clock. Christian will probably always be the last person to leave the office. He is a perfectionist who is very detail-oriented. He can develop individual players. These are all qualities that fit perfectly with TSG."
