Messie breeding in Hungary
Manhunt: Arrest warrant for boss of the “dog factory”
An international arrest warrant has now been issued: The alleged boss of the "dog factory" in Hungary who escaped from hospital - the "Krone" reported - is wanted for animal cruelty. Hundreds of animals were bred under unspeakable conditions on the Austrian woman's horror farm.
After a Hungarian "breeding station" near the Austrian border was uncovered on Wednesday, animal lovers were up in arms. The lucrative trade in four-legged friends is often based on a system of exploitation, crime and endless animal suffering.
Austrian woman on the run
An Austrian woman is now wanted by the Hungarian authorities on an international arrest warrant for animal cruelty. The woman is said to have run two animal breeding stations in the Hungarian towns of Csönge and Csapod near the border. The animals were kept here in an "indescribable hell", Hungarian animal rights activist Zsuzsanna Agg told a Hungarian media outlet.
The online portal "hellovidek.hu" wrote on Sunday about the escape of an "Austrian animal abuser". Animal rights activists, together with employees of the relevant authorities, are said to have rescued over 100 dogs, 50 sheep and goats as well as four horses from their predicament during a raid on the farms.
Further operation planned for Monday
According to the report, the animals were malnourished and in a miserable state of health. Partially burnt carcasses of horses and dogs were also found. According to Agg, a further operation is planned for Monday.
