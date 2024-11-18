Chaos in the expansion of the Hollabrunn fiber optic network

"Everything still sounded problem-free at the presentation"

According to Scharinger, it was actually promised at the presentation that every household would be connected in two years. "But now it has turned out that a small area has only been built in the town of Hollabrunn, where the fast 5G network is already a major competitor to the fiber optic variant. And it took more than half a year for the road crossings to be properly sealed again," he says, referring to "bumpy roads" in the affected areas. And the cadastral communities, where the Internet is generally slower, are still untouched by fiber optic work.