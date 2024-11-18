Not just a delay
Chaos in the expansion of the Hollabrunn fiber optic network
Households in Hollabrunn should have been connected to the fiber optic network almost two years ago. However, city councillor Wolfgang Scharinger criticizes a long delay and mistakes during construction - such as bumpy road humps that were only cleared more than six months later.
Unfortunately, it is no longer unusual for many municipalities to fail to coordinate excavation work. In Hollabrunn, however, the proverbial bird has apparently been shot, as city councillor Wolfgang Scharinger criticizes: "In some places, sidewalks have already been sawn open in order to be dug up later. Now, before the winter, the slits have been closed again," the leader of the Citizens' List is critical and also names the reason: "There is simply no progress on the expansion of the fiber optic network."
"Everything still sounded problem-free at the presentation"
According to Scharinger, it was actually promised at the presentation that every household would be connected in two years. "But now it has turned out that a small area has only been built in the town of Hollabrunn, where the fast 5G network is already a major competitor to the fiber optic variant. And it took more than half a year for the road crossings to be properly sealed again," he says, referring to "bumpy roads" in the affected areas. And the cadastral communities, where the Internet is generally slower, are still untouched by fiber optic work.
The regulatory authority RTR also recently criticized the fact that the expansion of fibre optics is swallowing up money unnecessarily due to the fast wireless competition: Only just under 17% of the potential had been activated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.